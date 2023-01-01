Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.26 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.16 EPS.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Institutional Trading of Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 601,386 shares of company stock worth $7,050,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.