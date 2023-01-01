SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 1,218,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SanBio stock remained flat at 5.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.33. SanBio has a 1-year low of 5.56 and a 1-year high of 5.75.

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

