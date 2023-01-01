Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. 462,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

