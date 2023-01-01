Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 647,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sapiens International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 98,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

