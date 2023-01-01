Sapphire Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,497.15 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $4,497.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.43 or 0.07218224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007508 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars.

