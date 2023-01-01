Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,349 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. makes up approximately 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 330.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TV. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 0.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 70.08%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.