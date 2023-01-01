Scharf Investments LLC Buys 294,959 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,959 shares during the period. MillerKnoll accounts for approximately 2.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.05% of MillerKnoll worth $62,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 22.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in MillerKnoll by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.01. 523,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

