Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,462 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 4.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $117,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

