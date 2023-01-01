Scharf Investments LLC Has $222.96 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,894 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 8.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $222,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock remained flat at $375.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 499,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.00 and its 200 day moving average is $356.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

