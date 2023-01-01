Scharf Investments LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,978,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $156.44. 719,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

