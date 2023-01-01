Scharf Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,103 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 3.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $94,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. 15,386,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,624,132. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.