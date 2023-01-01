Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 781,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

SBSNF stock remained flat at $14.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

