Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,921.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLAF. HSBC raised Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Schindler in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schindler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

SHLAF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95. Schindler has a 12-month low of $150.96 and a 12-month high of $274.09.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

