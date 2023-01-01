Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.11. The company had a trading volume of 866,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,636. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

