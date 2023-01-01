Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $53.44. 334,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.