Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $607,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. 1,939,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.