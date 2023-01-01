Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.90 and a 200-day moving average of $439.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $351.55 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

