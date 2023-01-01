Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,239 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.99. 8,469,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

