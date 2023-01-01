Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,964 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 641,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.51.

