Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. 1,597,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

