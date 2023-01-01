Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

