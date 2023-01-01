Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,092. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.