Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scor from €16.00 ($17.02) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Scor from €24.00 ($25.53) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Scor Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.29. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

