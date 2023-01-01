Scott Investment Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scott Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.8% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 230,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. 3,074,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,356. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

