Scott Investment Partners LLP Has $1.42 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scott Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 3.8% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.29 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

