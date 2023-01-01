Scott Investment Partners LLP Has $615,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scott Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.19. 5,540,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

