Scott Investment Partners LLP Has $763,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Scott Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.0% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Paychex by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $115.56. 1,060,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.15. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

