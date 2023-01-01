Seiren Games Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $13,969.13 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

