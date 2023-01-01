Seiren Games Network (SERG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,933.00

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $13,933.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00462230 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.01 or 0.02991873 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,913.51 or 0.29578009 BTC.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars.

