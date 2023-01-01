Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sema4 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMFRW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,250. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.