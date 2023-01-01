Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
Seneca Foods Stock Performance
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.84 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.39%.
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
