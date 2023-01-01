Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SNSE. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,218. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.02. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

