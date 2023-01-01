Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.

Shawcor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SAWLF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 7,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,051. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

