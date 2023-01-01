Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shimano Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SMNNY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 54,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,493. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.98%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

