Short Interest in 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Drops By 28.6%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:FISB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

