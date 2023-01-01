Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Drops By 23.1%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 21,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. A2Z Smart Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 287.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

About A2Z Smart Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

