Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Drops By 43.3%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aenza S.A.A. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AENZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 12,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.
Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.