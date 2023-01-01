Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Drops By 43.3%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AENZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 12,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

