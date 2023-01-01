Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Grows By 15.8%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.1 %

ALGM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 801,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,576. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $1,452,522. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,782,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

