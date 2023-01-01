Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Increases By 37.0%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,626. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.