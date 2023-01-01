Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Decreases By 42.2%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTOGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,400. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

About Atento

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.