Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Decreases By 42.2%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atento alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento Trading Down 1.2 %

About Atento

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,400. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Featured Stories

