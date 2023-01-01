Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 56.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.