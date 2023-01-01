Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 56.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.94.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augusta Gold (AUGG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.