Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Rises By 17.0%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 297,082 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 57.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 619,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 584,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avalon Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.25. 67,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Avalon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

