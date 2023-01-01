Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Increases By 46.3%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,148. The company has a market cap of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 53.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 11.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

