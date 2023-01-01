Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Drops By 29.8%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

BRID stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

