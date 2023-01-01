Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Drops By 18.2%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camtek to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camtek by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Down 0.2 %

CAMT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 76,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $974.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.