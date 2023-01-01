Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Grows By 24.3%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 598,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CCORF stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

