Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Decreases By 20.4%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.98) to €8.00 ($8.51) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($9.89) to €9.80 ($10.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.45) to €9.50 ($10.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY stock remained flat at $9.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.