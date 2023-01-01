Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Declines By 38.2%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $13.03 during midday trading on Friday. DeNA has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

