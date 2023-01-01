Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Declines By 38.2%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.5 days.
DeNA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $13.03 during midday trading on Friday. DeNA has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.
About DeNA
