Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declines By 20.5%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

DSWL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 8,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.