Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Drops By 44.7%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 170.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 307,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,370. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

